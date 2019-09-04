Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Judgments Recorded May 25, 2019

Judgments Recorded May 25, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff September 4, 2019 0

Judgments Recorded May 25, 2019 JUDGMENT, SUPREME COURT CAESAR, YVONNE 665 VAN VOORHIS AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14617 Favor: BURGESS & MIRAGLIA, P.C. Attorney: MIRAGLIA, NICHOLAS RAY Amount: $265.00 GAINES, SHAWN II 333 STOWELL DRIVE, ROCHESTER NY 14616 Favor: PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK Amount: $895.00 JUSTUS REAL ESTATE HOLDINGS, LLC 1770 EMERSON STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14606 Favor: BURGESS & MIRAGLIA, P.C. Attorney: MIRAGLIA, NICHOLAS RAY Amount: $265.00 PAINE, CORY W 20 ...

