Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Judgments Recorded May 26, 2019

Judgments Recorded May 26, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff September 4, 2019 0

Judgments Recorded May 26, 2019 JUDGMENT, SUPREME COURT JERMYN, SCOTT P. 40 WHEATFIELD CIRCLE, FAIRPORT NY 14450 Favor: MARINER FINANCE, LLC Attorney: GITLIN ESQ, ROBERT BRIAN Amount: $2,622.33 SCOTT, BESSIE et al 12 ARKLOW STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14611 Favor: MARINER FINANCE, LLC Attorney: GITLIN, ROBERT BRIAN Amount: $2,311.92 WRIGHT, LAURIE 75 ANGLE STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14606 Favor: MARINER FINANCE, LLC Attorney: GITLIN, ROBERT BRIAN Amount: $1,919.11

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo