Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Judgments Recorded May 28, 2019

Judgments Recorded May 28, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff September 4, 2019 0

Judgments Recorded May 28, 2019 JUDGMENT, SUPREME COURT AIR TIGHT CORP 30 DEVITT ROAD, ROCHESTER NY 14615 Favor: AMERICAN BUILDERS & CONTRACTORS SUPPLY CO., INC. Attorney: RELIN GOLDSTEIN AND CRANE LLP Amount: $16,671.27 ANOURAK, ARIYADETH 56 LEERIE DRIVE, ROCHESTER NY 14612 Favor: DISCOVER BANK Attorney: KIRSCHENBAUM AND PHILLIPS PC Amount: $1,880.17 BELT, MAGARET A 114 EAST HICKORY STREET, EAST ROCHESTER NY 14445 Favor: TARGET NATIONAL BANK Attorney: SELIP AND STYLIANOU LLP Amount: ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo