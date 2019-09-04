Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Mortgages / Mortgages Recorded August 19, 2019

Mortgages Recorded August 19, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff September 4, 2019 0

Mortgages   Recorded August 19, 2019                 135   NOT PROVIDED FICO, DENNIS Property Address: 3529 DEWEY AVENUE, GREECE NY Lender: FICO, MARY LOU Amount: $105,000.00 14420 FARRELL, MICHAEL Property Address: 192 WEST AVENUE BROCKPORT, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Lender: ESL FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $45,000.00 GARTZ, DIANA L & GARTZ, ERIC J Property Address: 1901 DRAKE ROAD, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Lender: SUMMIT FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $50,100.00 HARDIES, JEFFREY C & HARDIES, KIMBERLY A Property ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo