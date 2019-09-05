Don't Miss
Home / Court Calendars / Court Calendars for September 6, 2019

Court Calendars for September 6, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff September 5, 2019 0

Appellate Division 10 a.m. Hon. Samuel L. Green Courtroom 838.0—People v Abdiel Vazquez - Bridget L Field - Bradley W Oastler 839.0—People v Johnny Blackshell - William G Pixley - Daniel Gross 840.0—People v Johnny Blackshell - William G Pixley - Daniel Gross 841.0— People v Johnny Blackshell - William G Pixley - Daniel Gross 842.0—People v Jamar A Graham - ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo