Don't Miss
Home / News / Former Obama counsel found not guilty of lying to investigators probing work to aid Ukraine president

Former Obama counsel found not guilty of lying to investigators probing work to aid Ukraine president

By: The Washington Post Spencer S. Hsu and Rosalind S. Helderman September 5, 2019 0

WASHINGTON - A federal jury found Gregory Craig not guilty of lying to the Justice Department, acquitting the Democratic former White House counsel on Wednesday of concealing media contacts in 2012 related to his work for the Ukrainian government. Jurors deliberated less than five hours before vindicating Craig, 74, a former top legal adviser to Barack ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo