Don't Miss
Home / News / Legal News / Court of Claims award reversed

Court of Claims award reversed

Plaintiff lacked expert testimony

By: Bennett Loudon September 6, 2019 0

An appellate court has reversed money damages awarded by a New York State Court of Claims judge to a prison inmate who had to wait 17 days for an X-ray for an ankle injury. After a trial in April 2018, Court of Claims Judge Renee Forgensi Minarik awarded $500 for pain and suffering to Grant Talley, ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo