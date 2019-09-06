Don't Miss
Doing Business As Recorded April 2, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff September 6, 2019 0

Doing Business As Recorded April 2, 2019 DOING BUSINESS AS FILED MARTENS, DANIEL J 27 MILL VALLEY ROAD, ROCHESTER NY 14534 SHEA, STACY M 456 RIDGE ROAD, WEBSTER NY 14580 HUFF, STEVEN L 202 MILDORF STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14609 OJEDA, TATATYANA C 221 ALBEMANE STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14613 GADSON, FELICIA 40 BITTNER STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14604 WILSON, TERRENCE G 30 WETHERSFIELD ROAD, ROCHESTER NY 14624 KENYON, NICHOLAS M 30 MIRAMAR ROAD, ...

