Former campaign staffer drops lawsuit accusing Trump of kissing her without consent

By: The Washington Post Beth Reinhard September 6, 2019 0

A staffer on Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign is dropping a lawsuit that accused him of kissing her without her consent at a small gathering of supporters before a Florida rally. A federal judge dismissed Alva Johnson’s lawsuit in June, calling it a “political statement,” but said she could file a revised complaint accusing Trump of ...

