Home / News / Joseph Boykins Sr. convicted of murder in the second degree and attempted murder in the second degree

Joseph Boykins Sr. convicted of murder in the second degree and attempted murder in the second degree

By: Daily Record Staff September 6, 2019 0

A Monroe County Court jury on Thursday convicted Joseph Boykins Sr., 51, of second-degree murder, for the death of Michael Earlsey and the attempted murder of his ex-girlfriend. Boykins was convicted of attempted second-degree murder, second-degree assault, first-degree criminal use of a firearm, two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, two counts of third-degree ...

