Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Judgments Recorded May 29, 2019

Judgments Recorded May 29, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff September 6, 2019 0

Judgments Recorded May 29, 2019 JUDGMENT, SUPREME COURT ATTRIDGE, ROBERT A 493 SCOTTSVILLE MUMFORD, SCOTTSVILLE NY 14546 Favor: CAPITAL ONE BANK (USA), N.A. Attorney: MALEN AND ASSOCIATES PC Amount: $1,187.45 BANASZAK, JESSICA 156 AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14621 Favor: MONROE MEDI-TRANS, INC. D/B/A MONROE AMBULANCE Attorney: LICKSTEIN, SCOTT A Amount: $864.77 BAPISTE, WAGNER JEAN 392 CAMPBELL STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14611 Favor: CREDIT ACCEPTANCE CORPORATION Attorney: STEPHEN EINSTEIN AND ASSOCIATES PC Amount: $9,506.84 BARRETT, JOHN ...

