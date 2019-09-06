Don't Miss
Liens Filed Recorded May 25, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff September 6, 2019 0

Liens Filed Recorded May 25, 2019 FEDERAL TAX LIEN ANDREWS, JUNE S Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $17,680.61 BARTIKOFSKY, MICHAEL M Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $6,583.98 CAZZORLA, JORGE Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $37,712.01 CRUZ, YESENIA M Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $50,386.26 DURYEA VENTURES INC Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $22,620.00 HAHN, RICHARD Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $62,555.25 HAHN, RICHARD C Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $5,598.39 HILDRETH, TECHELLE L Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $11,369.63 HUGHES, PAULA D Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $51,439.16 HUTT, ERIK V Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $16,036.37 IASCONE, JASON J Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $76,035.48 JADE NAILS & SPA Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $8,564.46 KURSAV, ABIDIN Favor: ...

