Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Liens / Liens Filed Recorded May 28, 2019

Liens Filed Recorded May 28, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff September 6, 2019 0

Liens Filed Recorded May 28, 2019 LIEN RELEASE DU VALL, ALICE J Favor: USA/IRS LIEN SATISFIED ROUNDTREE HOMEOWNERS ASSOCIATION INC Favor: SIPLE, MATTHEW D 34 BENT OAK TRAIL, FAIRPORT NY 14450 MECHANICS LIEN GEDMINAS, TOMAS D Favor: PLATINUM PROPERTIES AND ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC Amount: $13,237.00 1400 LAKE AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14615 NABAR, RAM Favor: PLATINUM PROPERTIES AND ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC Amount: $8,681.18 1430 LAKE AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14615

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo