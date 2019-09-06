Don't Miss
New York attorney general announces Facebook antitrust probe

By: The Associated Press September 6, 2019 0

NEW YORK (AP) — New York Attorney General Letitia James says a bipartisan coalition of state attorneys general is investigating Facebook for alleged antitrust issues. The Democrat said Friday the probe will look into whether Facebook’s actions endangered consumer data, reduced the quality of consumers’ choices or increased the price of advertising. Facebook had no immediate comment. The ...

