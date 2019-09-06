Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Business Documents / Powers of Attorney / Powers of Attorney filed April 2, 2019

Powers of Attorney filed April 2, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff September 6, 2019 0

Powers of Attorney Recorded April 2, 2019 POWER OF ATTORNEY ARNOLD, MICHELLE Appoints: GEE, RICHARD ARNOLD, RICHARD Appoints: GEE, RICHARD BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON TRUST COMPANY NA Appoints: OCWEN LOAN SERVICING LLC BIANCO, FLORENCE C Appoints: MORAN, RENEE FRASER, STEPHEN D Appoints: CHESSER, CAROL KELLY, MARJORIE Appoints: KELLY, SEAN MTGLQ INVESTORS LP Appoints: RUSHMORE LOAN MANAGEMENT SERVICES LLC POLSINELLI, ANNA Appoints: POLSINELLI, RUDY D PUCCIA, DIANE Appoints: RESIDENCES AT CANALSIDE CONDOMINIUM ROCKHILL, CLARIBEL F Appoints: HARKIN, ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo