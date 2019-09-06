Don't Miss
Home / News / Sentences halved for three Blackwater guards in 2007 shootings of unarmed Iraqi civilians

Sentences halved for three Blackwater guards in 2007 shootings of unarmed Iraqi civilians

By: The Washington Post Spencer S. Hsu September 6, 2019 0

WASHINGTON - A federal judge resentenced three former Blackwater Worldwide security guards Thursday, cutting by about half the prison terms imposed for the shootings of unarmed Iraqi civilians in a Baghdad traffic circle in 2007, after an appeals court found their initial 30-year sentences unconstitutionally cruel. The September 2007 shootings left 14 dead and 17 wounded, ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo