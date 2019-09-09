Don't Miss
Deeds Recorded August 22, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff September 9, 2019 0

Deeds   Recorded August 22, 2019                 76   NOT PROVIDED EMPIRE FOX GROUP LLC to KOLARZH, VIKTORIYA Property Address: 37-39 GARDINER AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY Liber: 12229 Page: 0677 Tax Account: 120.48-1-63 Full Sale Price: $62,000.00 LAKE LANDING LLC to GEOCA HOMES LLC Property Address: 228 MILL STREAM RUN, WEBSTER NY Liber: 12229 Page: 0562 Tax Account: 036.03-1-83 Full Sale Price: $58,000.00 ROWLAND, JOAN F et ano to JCJC PROPERTIES LLC Property ...

