Laura Gregor | Bergmann

Laura Gregor has joined Bergmann as an assistant project manager in the Northeast buildings division. Gregor will primarily be responsible for managing individual projects, assisting co-workers with managing large scale projects, client contact and communication, project budgeting and proposal writing for the environment + energy practice, specifically on the contamination and remediation side.

Before joining Bergmann, Gregor was employed by Lu Engineers as an environmental scientist. She holds a bachelor’s degree in biology from SUNY College at Geneseo and a master’s in public health from Syracuse University and SUNY Upstate Medical University.