Don't Miss
Home / News / Legal News / Local bar sued over copyright infringement

Local bar sued over copyright infringement

Defendants allegedly ignored warnings

By: Bennett Loudon September 9, 2019 0

The owners of a Rochester bar are being sued by music publishers who claim copyrighted songs were performed at the nightclub without permission. The owners of 585 Rockin’ Burger Bar, located at 250 Pixley Road, are accused of allowing the unauthorized public performance of five copyrighted songs. The six-page complaint was filed Wednesday in U.S. District Court ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo