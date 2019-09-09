Don't Miss
Mortgages Recorded August 22, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff September 9, 2019 0

Mortgages   Recorded August 22, 2019                 85   NOT PROVIDED 2781 LAKEVILLE RD LLC & 2781 LAKEVILLE RD LLC Property Address: 3565 BUFFALO ROAD, GATES NY Lender: EVANS BANK NA Amount: $7,100,000.00 330 CLAY ROAD PARTNERS LLC & 330 CLAY ROAD PARTNERS LLC Property Address: 330 CLAY ROAD, HENRIETTA NY Lender: FIVE STAR BANK Amount: $1,487,401.92 COUNTRY VILLAGE LLC & RGA REINSURANCE COMPANY Property Address: 1100 LONG POND ROAD, ...

