Don't Miss
Home / News / Legal News / Trespassing trial of Chinese woman stalls over underwear

Trespassing trial of Chinese woman stalls over underwear

By: The Associated Press By TERRY SPENCER September 9, 2019 0

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — The trial of a Chinese businesswoman charged with lying to a Secret Service agent and trespassing at President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago club bogged down Monday before jury selection over her lack of underwear, the latest bizarre moment in a case that has been filled with them. Before the potential jurors were brought ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo