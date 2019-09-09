Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Upcoming foreclosures as of Sept. 9, 2019

Upcoming foreclosures as of Sept. 9, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff September 9, 2019 0

All auctions are held in the foyer on the courthouse steps, Monroe County Hall of Justice, 99 Exchange Blvd., Rochester, N.Y. 14614 Download the PDF or Excel version. 22 Tynedale Way North Chili 14514 09/09/2019 10:00 AM David A. Gallo & Associates LLP $115,764.58 182 Weyl St # 186 Rochester 14621 09/10/2019 09:30 AM Terenzi & Confusione, PC N/A 64 Temple Rd ...

