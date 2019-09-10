Don't Miss
Deeds Recorded August 23, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff September 10, 2019 0

Deeds   Recorded August 23, 2019                 74   NOT PROVIDED 1180 JOHN STREET LLC to JOHN STREET REALTY LLC Property Address: 1180 JOHN STREET, HENRIETTA NY Liber: 12230 Page: 0502 Tax Account: 175.01-1-2.113 Full Sale Price: $1.00 14420 ARNOLD, TERRY ANN to MORGAN, DARRELL F Property Address: 4553  WALKER ROAD, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Liber: 12230 Page: 0344 Tax Account: 084.02-1-39 Full Sale Price: $92,000.00 BREINER, KENNETH R et ano to BARKER, ...

