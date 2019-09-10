Don't Miss
Judgments Recorded May 31, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff September 10, 2019 0

Judgments Recorded May 31, 2019 JUDGMENT, COUNTY COURT DORSEY, MARK JR 10 MANHATTAN SQUARE PARK APARTMENT 90, ROCHESTER NY 14607 Favor: PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK Amount: $895.00 LUCAS, MARK S 922 DENISE ROAD, ROCHESTER NY 14616 Favor: PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK Amount: $250.00 MOLINA, MICHAEL 640 SOUTH AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14605 Favor: PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK Amount: $250.00 ROBINSON, EDWINA 57 MARGARET ...

