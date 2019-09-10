Don't Miss
Home / News / Legal News / Michael Flynn sentencing set for Dec. 18 in case where he pleaded guilty to lying to FBI

By: The Washington Post By Spencer S. Hsu September 10, 2019 0

WASHINGTON — A federal judge on Tuesday set sentencing for Dec. 18 for President Donald Trump’s former national security adviser Michael Flynn as prosecutors warned they reserved the option to recommend prison time instead of probation for Flynn. Assistant U.S. Attorney Brandon Van Grack issued the notice as the government and Flynn’s new defense team escalated ...

