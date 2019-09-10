Don't Miss
Home / News / Legal News / Neighbors sue to block development plan for old Colgate Rochester Divinity campus

Neighbors sue to block development plan for old Colgate Rochester Divinity campus

By: Kevin Oklobzija September 10, 2019 0

Neighbors of the now-vacant Colgate Rochester Crozer Divinity School are suing the City of Rochester, the city’s manager of zoning, a developer and the school itself, claiming environmental concerns were ignored and policy violated when rezoning of the site cleared the way for redevelopment. Colgate Neighbors, which comprises 22 residents in the Highland Parkway/South Goodman area, ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo