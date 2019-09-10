Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Second Circuit – Attorneys’ fees: P.J. ex rel. W.J. v. Conn. Board of Education

Second Circuit – Attorneys’ fees: P.J. ex rel. W.J. v. Conn. Board of Education

By: Daily Record Staff September 10, 2019 0

United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit Attorneys’ fees Prevailing party – Additional fees subsequent to settlement – Standard P.J. ex rel. W.J. v. Conn. Board of Education 17-3538-cv Judges Kearse, Sack, and Livingston Background: The plaintiffs and intervenors are four children with disabilities, their parents and several organizations who sued the state of Connecticut for failing to comply ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo