Antonio Brown accused of rape, sexual assault in federal lawsuit

Antonio Brown accused of rape, sexual assault in federal lawsuit

By: The Washington Post Will Hobson, Mark Maske September 11, 2019 0

A former college classmate accused New England Patriots wide receiver Antonio Brown of rape and sexual assault in a federal lawsuit filed Tuesday. In the lawsuit, filed in U.S. District Court in Miami, where Brown lives, the woman accused the star wide receiver of exposing himself and secretly masturbating behind her and ejaculating on her back ...

