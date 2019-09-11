Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Deeds / Deeds Recorded August 26, 2019

Deeds Recorded August 26, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff September 11, 2019 0

Deeds   Recorded August 26, 2019                 83   NOT PROVIDED AMERICAN TAX FUNDING LLC et al to RE 2EMI LLC Property Address: 266 CURTIS STREET, ROCHESTER NY Liber: 12231 Page: 0239 Tax Account: 105.40-3-31 Full Sale Price: $21,790.08 FENTON, BARRY J et ano to HUMPHREY, CATHERINE A et ano Property Address: 38 WHITESTONE LANE, BRIGHTON NY Liber: 12231 Page: 0278 Tax Account: 137.19-1-78 Full Sale Price: $450,000.00 FORDER, WILLIAM F ...

