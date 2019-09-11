Don't Miss
Fourth Department – Illegally obtained evidence: People v. Massey

Fourth Department – Illegally obtained evidence: People v. Massey

By: Bennett Loudon September 11, 2019 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Illegally obtained evidence Missing witness charge – Burden of proof – Judiciary Law Section 21 People v. Massey KA 09-00914 Appealed from Supreme Court, Erie County Background: The defendant appealed from his conviction of murder and conspiracy. Ruling: The Appellate Division reserved decision and remitted to the Supreme Court. The court noted ...

The Daily Record