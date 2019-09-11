Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Judgments Recorded May 31, 2019

Judgments Recorded May 31, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff September 11, 2019 0

Judgments Recorded May 31, 2019 TRANSCRIPT OF JUDGMENT, TOWN COURT ANDERSON, JERINIQUE et ano 117 FALMOUTH STREET BUILDING 9 APARTMENT 4, ROCHESTER NY 14615 Favor: ROCHESTER APARTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC Attorney: FORSYTH HOWE ODWYER KALB AND MURPHY PC Amount: $2,354.00 BENTLEY, ROBERT 39 GLASGLOW STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14624 Favor: HENRIETTA TOWN COURT et ano Amount: $255.00 BROMAN, THADDEUS B 8180 WEST RIDGE ROAD, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Favor: HENRIETTA TOWN COURT ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo