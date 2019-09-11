Don't Miss
Home / News / Kevin Momot named publisher, director of sales for ‘The Daily Record’ and ‘RBJ’

Kevin Momot named publisher, director of sales for ‘The Daily Record’ and ‘RBJ’

By: Kevin Oklobzija September 11, 2019 0

Kevin Momot is proof that you can go "home." Six years after leaving The Daily Record, Momot has returned. Only this time, instead of overseeing operations for just one publication, he'll be publisher and sales director of both the Rochester Business Journal and The Daily Record. "I was there almost 10 years and once it gets in ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo