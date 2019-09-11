Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Liens Filed Recorded May 31, 2019

Liens Filed Recorded May 31, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff September 11, 2019 0

Liens Filed Recorded May 31, 2019 FEDERAL TAX LIEN BROCK, ROGER H Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $70,804.23 SIMCO GENERAL CONSTRUCTION PLUMBING LLC Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $13,481.42 STADERMAN, MARGUERITE J Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $13,297.27 STOTZ, STEPHANIE L Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $17,802.10 LIEN RELEASE CHESONIS, ARUNAS A Favor: USA/IRS FLANIGAN-H, D Favor: USA/IRS GLENN, STEVEN Favor: USA/IRS REYES, STEPHANY Favor: USA/IRS

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo