Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / NYS State Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics – Co-judge’s spouse: Opinion 19-43

NYS State Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics – Co-judge’s spouse: Opinion 19-43

By: Daily Record Staff September 11, 2019 0

New York State Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics Co-judge’s spouse Co-judge’s law firm – disqualification Opinion 19-43 Background: The inquiring judge asks whether a part-time town justice may preside in matters involving the police officer spouse of his co-judge or the current law firm partners or associates of his co-judge. Opinion: The Committee concluded that a part-time judge is not ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo