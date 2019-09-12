Don't Miss
Home / Expert Opinion / Civil Litigation / Civil Litigation: Avoiding accounting malpractice

Civil Litigation: Avoiding accounting malpractice

By: Daily Record Staff David Fitch September 12, 2019 0

I was recently consulted by the former client of a certified public accountant. The client, who I’ll call “Ms. Smith,” hired the accountant to manage all financial aspects of her business. This included providing payroll services and preparing and filing tax returns related to payroll tax and sales and use tax. After several years, the ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo