Court Calendars for September 13, 2019

Court Calendars for September 13, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff September 12, 2019 0

City Court HON. TERESA D. JOHNSON Landlord/Tenant 9:30 a.m. 1—995 Jenny LLC v Flynn Scheib & Amanda Magilton, 995 Genesee St – Burgess & Miraglia 2—AJ NY Properties LLC, Maureen Gray, et al v Jonathan McLean, 469 Meigs St – Burgess & Miraglia – Burgess & Miraglia – Burgess & Miraglia – Burgess & Miraglia 3—Cambridge Court Apartments LLC v Ebony ...

