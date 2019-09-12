Don't Miss
Deeds Recorded August 27, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff September 12, 2019 0

Deeds   Recorded August 27, 2019                 85   NOT PROVIDED DOOLITTLE, JAMES L et ano to LARTER, ELIZABETH A Property Address: 283 INGLEWOOD DRIVE, ROCHESTER NY Liber: 12232 Page: 0192 Tax Account: 120.70-2-62 Full Sale Price: $105,000.00 SATORI ENTERPRISES LLC to 295 MEIGS LLC Property Address: Liber: 12231 Page: 0657 Tax Account: NA Full Sale Price: $1.00 14420 GONZALEZ, AMY et ano to SEIDLE, SUSAN E Property Address: 170 HOLLYBROOK ROAD, BROCKPORT ...

