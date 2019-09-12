Don't Miss
Fourth Department – Negligent hiring: Metcalf v. County of Erie, et al.

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Negligent hiring, retaining, and supervision Assumption of a duty – Collective bargaining agreement – W-2s Metcalf v. County of Erie, et al. CA 18-01696 Appealed from Supreme Court, Erie County Background: The plaintiff commenced an action seeking damages arising from fatal injuries sustained by the plaintiff’s decedent while in custody at ...

