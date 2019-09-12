Don't Miss
Judgments Recorded June 3, 2019

September 12, 2019

Judgments Recorded June 3, 2019 JUDGMENT, SUPREME COURT KINGLEE, DAVEY 466 OTIS STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14602 Favor: COMMISSIONER OF SOCIAL SERVICES et ano Attorney: LANDAUER ESQ, RACHAEL Amount: $425.00 KOSTER, CASEY A 9872 MCFARLAND ROAD, BON AQUA TN 37025 Favor: SUPPORT COLLECTION UNIT OBO Attorney: SHEPARD ESQ, ZULEIKA Amount: $3,464.47 KRETSCHMAN, KAY C 1029 NORTH WINTON ROAD, ROCHESTER NY 14609 Favor: CAPITAL ONE BANK USA NA Attorney: RUBIN ROTHMAN LLC Amount: $2,767.05 LOMBARDI, ...

