Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Mortgages / Mortgages Recorded August 27, 2019

Mortgages Recorded August 27, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff September 12, 2019 0

Mortgages   Recorded August 27, 2019                 104   NOT PROVIDED FELDMAN, JENNIFER A Property Address: 156 YARMOUTH ROAD, ROCHESTER NY Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC Amount: $29,658.24 14420 DUNN, AMY L & DUNN, RICHARD J Property Address: 317 AMY LANE BROCKPORT, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Lender: ESL FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $34,100.00 WELKER, RILEY M Property Address: 3081 LAKE ROAD, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC Amount: $132,000.00 14428 HOTALING, GREGORY ...

