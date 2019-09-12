Don't Miss
Home / News / Legal News / Rochester Diocese files for bankruptcy

Rochester Diocese files for bankruptcy

Liabilities could reach $500 million

By: Bennett Loudon September 12, 2019 0

The Roman Catholic Diocese of Rochester has filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy because of numerous pending and anticipated lawsuits accusing clergy of sex abuse. According to documents filed Thursday, the Diocese has $50 million to $100 million in assets, but as much as $500 million in liabilities. A 26-page list of creditors includes “VARIOUS SEX ABUSE CLAIMAINTS.” Hundreds ...

