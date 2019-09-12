Tara Ward | Phillips Lytle LLP

Don't Miss
By: Daily Record Staff September 12, 2019 0

Tara Ward has joined Phillips Lytle LLP as an associate in the firm’s Rochester office. Ward concentrates her practice in the area of commercial litigation. Her experience includes serving as an appellate court attorney for the Appellate Division of state Supreme Court, Fourth Department, as well as a court attorney for the New York State ...

