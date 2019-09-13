Don't Miss
Attorneys general warn about 'at-home rape kit' companies

Attorneys general warn about ‘at-home rape kit’ companies

By: The Associated Press By KAREN MATTHEWS September 13, 2019 0

NEW YORK — Two companies are under fire for saying they want to sell do-it-yourself rape kits to sexual assault survivors. Attorneys general in several states have sent cease-and-desist letters to the MeToo Kits Company, based in New York City, and the New Jersey-based The Preserve Group, saying the evidence-collection kits are no substitute for a ...

