Don't Miss
Home / Court Calendars / Court Calendars for September 16, 2019

Court Calendars for September 16, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff September 13, 2019 0

City Court HON. TERESA D. JOHNSON Landlord/Tenant 9:30 a.m. 1—Red Canja LLC v Jack Mbula, 1096 Ave D – Burgess & Miraglia 2—Ronald A Garrow v Shayka Lopez, 3 Finch St – Burgess & Miraglia 3—Dalton James Johnson Jr & Andrea G Johnson v James Penn, 41 Midvale Terrace – Burgess & Miraglia – Burgess & Miraglia 4—Perlmutter Irny LLC v Axel ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo