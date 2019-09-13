Don't Miss
Home / News / Legal News / Judgment day for Huffman, facing possible prison for scam

Judgment day for Huffman, facing possible prison for scam

By: The Associated Press By COLLIN BINKLEY September 13, 2019 0

BOSTON — Actress Felicity Huffman is returning to court to be sentenced for her role in a sweeping college admissions bribery scandal. The "Desperate Housewives" star is scheduled to appear in Boston's federal court Friday after pleading guilty to a single count of conspiracy and fraud in May. She's the first parent to be sentenced among ...

