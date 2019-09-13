Don't Miss
She got 12 years for $31 of pot. Years after her parole, she was jailed for the unpaid court fees.

By: The Washington Post By Antonia Noori Farzan September 13, 2019 0

Sitting in her jail cell last week, Patricia Spottedcrow couldn’t imagine where she was going to get the money she needed for her release. In 2010, the young Oklahoma mother, who had been caught selling $31 worth of marijuana to a police informant after financial troubles caused her to lose her home, was sentenced to 12 ...

