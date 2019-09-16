Don't Miss
Fourth Department – Custody proceeding: Sullivan v. Sullivan

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Custody proceeding Adjournment – Timely and valid request Sullivan v. Sullivan CAF 18-01321 Appealed from Family Court, Onondaga County Background: The mother appealed from an order, entered after her failure to personally appear at a hearing, that granted sole legal and physical custody of the subject child to the petitioners, the ...

