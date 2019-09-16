Don't Miss
Fourth Department – Sentencing: People v. Schmiege

By: Daily Record Staff September 16, 2019 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Sentencing Plea – Voluntariness – Collateral consequences – Restitution People v. Schmiege KA 18-00522 Appealed from Supreme Court, Niagara County Background: The defendant appealed from a judgment convicting him of auto stripping upon his plea of guilty. He argues that he did not validly waive his right to appeal from the ...

