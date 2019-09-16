NYS Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics – Extra-judicial activities: Opinion 18-168

Don't Miss
September 16, 2019

 New York State Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics Extra-judicial activities Bar association – Government task force – Teaching Opinion 18-168 Background: The inquiring judge asks if he may, assuming full-time judicial office, continue to engage in certain extra-judicial activities. Opinion: The Committee concluded that a judge may continue to serve in leadership positions in bar association, provided these activities do ...

