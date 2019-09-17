Don't Miss
DOJ sues for proceeds from Edward Snowden’s book

By: The Washington Post Matt Zapotosky September 17, 2019 0

The Justice Department on Tuesday filed a lawsuit seeking the proceeds from Edward Snowden’s book, alleging the ex-NSA contractor violated non-disclosure agreements he signed with the government by publishing the manuscript without seeking the required approval. In a news release, the Justice Department noted it was not seeking to “stop or restrict the publication or distribution” ...

